No, they are not. The expense ratio is not an indispensable part of the assets held by the ETF, like an expense, faced by company and impacting its share price. An ETF provider is always ready to redeem or subscribe shares at the NAV price (subject to a fee and minimum volume), so that it is highly unusual that an ETF would deviate a lot from its NAV. Even if an ETF provider were to increase tremendously their fees, most shareholders would redeem the shares at NAV thus making the ETF way smaller, but not necessarily impacting the price (barring any effect the ETF selling its holdings in the market has on the prices of the holdings).