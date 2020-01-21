0

How can one use one's old FBAR form data to populate a new FBAR form (Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) on FinCEN Form 114)?

I tried exporting/reimporting the form data between some previous year's FBAR form and this year's form via Adobe Acrobat (Edit -> Form Option -> Export/Import), but when trying to submit the PDF on https://bsaefiling.fincen.treas.gov/NoRegFilePDFIndividualFBAR.html I got the following message:

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This form version is no longer accepted as of February 1, 2019. FinCEN is only accepting the latest discrete form version (open a new FBAR form to obtain the latest version) and batch XML files for the FinCEN FBAR. Please see Hot Topics at https://bsaefiling.fincen.treas.gov for more information.

enter image description here

|improve this question
0

I found the answer on http://blaisegassend.blogspot.com/2019/04/getting-your-data-into-new-fbar-form.html (mirror):

  1. Export the data from the old form to XML
  2. Edit the XML file in a text editor to change FFBAR to FBARX. [that was my issue]
  3. Import the data into the new form from XML

Also, personally, I had to do a 4th action: add the Part I - Section 5: Date of birth in the new form, which for some reason didn't get imported.

To Import/Export the data to/from an XML file:

enter image description here

Line to change FFBAR to FBARX in the XML file:

enter image description here

Adding the Part I - Section 5: Date of birth in the new form:

enter image description here

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.