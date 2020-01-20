My wife and I have been looking for houses for a few months through an agent who was recommended by a friend. We've mostly found houses by ourselves and Zillow and had him organize walk-throughs, although they've suggested a couple houses to us. So far they've been great to work with and have given us a lot of help in evaluating the houses and walking us through getting a loan. Recently, we found a house through Zillow that, as it turns out, our agent is selling. This house seems to fit our needs and we are considering putting an offer on it. The house is rather new and has had a lot of showings in a short time, which makes me think there might not be too much wiggle room on the price.

How should we handle this? Do we need to find another agent to help us with the negotiation? This seems unfair to our agent who has spent many hours with us. What would be the disadvantages of moving into the negotiation with our current agent? We trust our current agent, but is there anything we should look out for?