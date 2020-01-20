3

My wife and I have been looking for houses for a few months through an agent who was recommended by a friend. We've mostly found houses by ourselves and Zillow and had him organize walk-throughs, although they've suggested a couple houses to us. So far they've been great to work with and have given us a lot of help in evaluating the houses and walking us through getting a loan. Recently, we found a house through Zillow that, as it turns out, our agent is selling. This house seems to fit our needs and we are considering putting an offer on it. The house is rather new and has had a lot of showings in a short time, which makes me think there might not be too much wiggle room on the price.

How should we handle this? Do we need to find another agent to help us with the negotiation? This seems unfair to our agent who has spent many hours with us. What would be the disadvantages of moving into the negotiation with our current agent? We trust our current agent, but is there anything we should look out for?

  • Do you have something you signed with your buyers agent regulating what you are and aren't supposed to do? – Michael 54 mins ago
An agent has to disclose who they are working for.

The situation you are in where the agent represents both parties is called a dual agent. The problem for you is that they know exactly how much you can afford and how close that house matches your dream house. For the seller knowing those things about you makes negotiations easier because they know the maximum you can pay. Of course you can also know the absolute minimum they can accept, and how desperate they are to sell.

Most buyers and sellers want to stay away from this situation. The dual agent is supposed to be neutral, but they have too much inside knowledge of both parties.

Personally I would avoid this situation, and move on to another house.

Example:

  • House listed for $100K, seller needs $92K or they can't do the deal.

  • The buyer can pay $95K max, and opens the bidding at $90K.

  • If the negotiation is fair, they meet somewhere between $92K and $95K.

  • But the agent knows the numbers for both sides, they might drive the negotiation to $95K, to maximize their commission and because they know the buyer can afford it.

    Why move on to another house and not just another agent? – Hart CO 39 mins ago
    The sellers agent still knows everything about you. – mhoran_psprep 16 mins ago
  • They don't typically know how much you can actually get financed for. They are obligated to present offers to their clients, so there's no reason not to put in an offer with another agent or even accept the dual-agent situation. So long as you know what the house is worth to you, the worst the agent can do is blow up the deal by trying to squeeze too much. – Hart CO 1 min ago
  • conversely, they could drive the negotiation towards $92k (for instance, to keep your business, in the case it would be more profitable to them), which would be unfair towards the seller. Or they could try to appear impartial and hit the middle, but you are right - it's very difficult for a dual agent to be impartial and I would avoid it is at all possible. – Michael 11 secs ago
I'd go ahead and use your agent for both sides if you trust them to look out for your interests and I feel that you do. At a superficial level a buyer's agent has the same motivation as a seller's agent. That is get you, the buyer, to pay as much as you are willing to for a home. On a superficial level both sides are benefited from you spending more, not getting a good deal.

Anecdotally, I have had agent, that were supposed to be working for me, not look out for my interests.

So, really, the important thing is to find an agent you trust to work in your best interests. And you can verify these things through your own research. Zillow and other online sites are a great resource for understanding the current market price of a home.

You seem to be interested in getting a good value. You may have to pay more than asking price for a nice home, in a hot market, in a desirable neighborhood. Price and value are independent of one another.

