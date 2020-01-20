Could anyone suggest good books or lecture notes to learn accounting? My background is mathematician and I studied computer science. Now a work practice in higher education institution asked to practice accounting and Excel. The data is from institutions financial data, and goal is to estimate or forecast how institutions finance will go in the future and is there some costs/departments that spends too much money. I would like to learn at least basics of accounting for this situation due to end of February 2020. I know the task is hopeless to do punctually in this time limit and educational background but what books would one suggest to learn for me about my situation in six weeks?
Do you know what accounting standard the institutions you plan on looking at use ? Most international firms use IFRS but if in the US, you might have to learn about US GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). Other countries may also use local GAAP but that is not the majority. Knowing at least if IFRS or US GAAP would help us guide you to the appropriate ressources. – ApplePie 13 mins ago
I don't know. The institution is in Finland. – workpracticer 4 mins ago