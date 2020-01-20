Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 7 mins ago.

Could anyone suggest good books or lecture notes to learn accounting? My background is mathematician and I studied computer science. Now a work practice in higher education institution asked to practice accounting and Excel. The data is from institutions financial data, and goal is to estimate or forecast how institutions finance will go in the future and is there some costs/departments that spends too much money. I would like to learn at least basics of accounting for this situation due to end of February 2020. I know the task is hopeless to do punctually in this time limit and educational background but what books would one suggest to learn for me about my situation in six weeks?