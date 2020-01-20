0

I screen shot this website. I'm assuming these Deposit Institutions ("DI") are almost perfectly competitive, because CDIC covers them all to $100 K, and transferring money between banks (cheques or Interac eTransfer) are cheap or free.

Why aren't more DIs, if not all, offering 3.30% or 2.8%? The table doesn't show it, but other banks' (like the Big 5) savings account interest rates are lower than 1.5%! The interest rate difference isn't nothing! Yearly, (3.3% — 2%) x $100K = $1300.

Are Canadians too stupid to chase the highest interest rate? Or are they just lazy?

enter image description here

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.