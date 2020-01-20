I screen shot this website. I'm assuming these Deposit Institutions ("DI") are almost perfectly competitive, because CDIC covers them all to $100 K, and transferring money between banks (cheques or Interac eTransfer) are cheap or free.

Why aren't more DIs, if not all, offering 3.30% or 2.8%? The table doesn't show it, but other banks' (like the Big 5) savings account interest rates are lower than 1.5%! The interest rate difference isn't nothing! Yearly, (3.3% — 2%) x $100K = $1300.

Are Canadians too stupid to chase the highest interest rate? Or are they just lazy?