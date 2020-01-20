Their website advertises that they cover Canada's top unis like UBC, Mcgill, UT, Queens.
Defining “Plan administrator”
Your student Plan helps cover the cost of important health-care services that aren't covered by provincial health care. On behalf of your student association, ASEQ | STUDENTCARE:
- negotiates a collective plan that has the best mix of benefits, saving students millions of dollars in medical costs each year
I emailed them but got no response. When I called them, some French speaker answered and didn't speak English. The only info that I heard was that they are a BROKER. But what does this mean?
Namely, do they insure themselves? Or do they use some other insurance? I know nothing on insurance!