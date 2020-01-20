0

Their website advertises that they cover Canada's top unis like UBC, Mcgill, UT, Queens.

Our Role

Defining “Plan administrator”

Your student Plan helps cover the cost of important health-care services that aren't covered by provincial health care. On behalf of your student association, ASEQ | STUDENTCARE:

  • negotiates a collective plan that has the best mix of benefits, saving students millions of dollars in medical costs each year

  1. I emailed them but got no response. When I called them, some French speaker answered and didn't speak English. The only info that I heard was that they are a BROKER. But what does this mean?

  2. Namely, do they insure themselves? Or do they use some other insurance? I know nothing on insurance!

|improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.