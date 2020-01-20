Why do some savings accounts have a maximum balance?
Example: https://www.hustlermoneyblog.com/hsbc-direct-savings-review/:
Maximum Balance: $2,000,000
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Why do some savings accounts have a maximum balance?
Example: https://www.hustlermoneyblog.com/hsbc-direct-savings-review/:
Maximum Balance: $2,000,000