I'm trying to implement and test the Donate Button by PayPal, and I've faced the issues with it.

I'm having a Personal account as a person, not as a non-profit organization. Everything seems like working fine, but on the final step, I'm getting a message on the interface: 

Sorry, we weren't able to complete your payment at this time. Please try again later.
If you continue to encounter problems, please contact customer service.

I've contacted the PayPal support, but the last time when I did, I've waited for a few days for a not complete response.

What could be the problem?

