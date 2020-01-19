Suppose I live in the US and want to buy an ETF share traded in the US. I would already know how Chinese stock market performed by the time the US market is open because of the 12-hour difference.

Let's say it's 1/21/2020 Tuesday in the morning Eastern Time, which is 1/21/2020 Tuesday evening time in China. If Chinese market gained (and suppose the top 50 stocks by market-cap gained) on 1/21/2020, would I gain if I buy an ETF (traded in the US) that tracks an index composed of top 50 Chinese stocks?

If that's case, is this a 100% win situation? If not, why?

Also, because Chinese market is already closed, why does the ETF price sticll change, if the underline index is not supposed to be changing?

Thanks!!