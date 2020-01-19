0

I’m using Robinhood, and I’m new to options trading. A co-worker is teaching me about options trading, and recommended I start with cheaper long term options to learn with since I’ll lose less money with cheaper options if it doesn’t go as planned.

I’ve found that there are call options listed for ticker ACB at a $0.5 strike price. However there is no purchase price listed.

When I go to purchase, I say I want 1 contract at $0.15 which means I’ll spend $15 for the contract. I don’t really see much of a chance to lose from that option since the stock price is currently $2.11 but two years is a long time and anything could happen. As long as it stays above $0.65 I should make a profit (from my understanding since I paid $0.15 per share for the contract).

The problem is, when I submit my order, it fails and said buy orders can’t go that direction.

Why am I not able to buy this call option?

  • It would be helpful to have a bit more details about the trade (long/short, call/put, maturity, underlying, etc). – ApplePie 18 mins ago
  • Sep 18 Call is all I know. Robinhood isn’t giving me more detail than that. – Perpetual J 15 mins ago
  • What does Sep 18 have to do with anything? You asked about a call with a strike price of 50 cents. based on your mention of 2 years in your question, see my answer in regard to a two year call LEAP with a 50 cent strike. – Bob Baerker 3 mins ago
If ACB is $2.11 and you are looking at a call with a strike price of 50 cents then the intrinsic value of the call is $1.61. There is no way that you can buy a two year LEAP for 15 cents.

I have no clue how Robinhood works but my guess is that they are not displaying closing quotes. The closing quote for the 1/21/22 $0.50 call was $1.57 x $1.92. That means that if the quote isn't stale, you'd have to pay $1.92 for this call if you bought at the market.

I'll spare you a long rant about learning options from a co-worker. It's a very bad plan. It's even worse when you don't understand option basics. If you want even a chance at succeeding with options, read "Options as a Strategic Investment" by Lawrence G. McMillan. Then read it again. Until you have some option financial literacy, you're going to regularly throw your money away.

