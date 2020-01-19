Ok i met this girl online we hit it off quick and we want to meet later her story is a little wierd but some of it could be true anyway she wanted me to get an account so her dad could send her some money and she was gonna give me some i never asked for money didnt want it but she didnt ask to send her any back or anything of the sort it was gonna be for me it just sounds funny because she says its the onky way her dad could trust someone if they didnt run off with the money.
If someone deposits money into your account for you to keep can they csuse you more money problems off of that or steal more than money from it?
It's a scam.
It's your account, you are responsible for it. She will send money from some illegal source, like a hacked bank account, or a stolen check. The money appears in your account, say $1,000. You return some part of it to her, say $500.
A month later the bank figures out that there was something wrong with the $1,000 and removes it. Now your account is at -$500. And the bank will make you pay that. Congratulations.
Meanwhile, that fat 40 year old bloke who pretended to be a girl to you is doing the same to a dozen other victims.