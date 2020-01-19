It's a scam.

It's your account, you are responsible for it. She will send money from some illegal source, like a hacked bank account, or a stolen check. The money appears in your account, say $1,000. You return some part of it to her, say $500.

A month later the bank figures out that there was something wrong with the $1,000 and removes it. Now your account is at -$500. And the bank will make you pay that. Congratulations.

Meanwhile, that fat 40 year old bloke who pretended to be a girl to you is doing the same to a dozen other victims.