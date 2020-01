I met this girl online. We hit it off quick, and we want to meet later. Her story is a little weird, but some of it could be true.

Anyway she wanted me to get an account so her dad could send her some money, and she was gonna give me some. I never asked for money, and didn't want it, but she didn't ask to send her any back or anything of the sort it was gonna be for me. It just sounds funny, because she says its the only way her dad could trust someone if they didn't run off with the money.