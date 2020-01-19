There can be huge differences between the prices of the accumulating and distributing versions of ETFs following the same index.

For instance, as of 17 Jan 2020, the NAV of the accumulating version of the iShares Core MSCI EM IMI UCITS ETF was $31.02 (EIMI / IE00BKM4GZ66, inception date: 2014, net assets: $15,478M) whereas the NAV of the distributing one was $4.83 (EIMU / IE00BD45KH83, inception year: 2018, net assets: $313M), so the is accumulating ETF is 6 times more expensive than the distributing ETF.

On the other hand, SPDR® Dow Jones Global Real Estate UCITS ETF (Dist) NAV was $39.79 (GLRE / IE00B8GF1M35, inception year: 2012, total fund assets: $944M, share class assets: $944M) whereas the NAV of its accumulating version was $20.26 (GLRA / IE00BH4GR342, inception year: 2019, total fund assets: $944M, share class assets: $0.40 M), so the distributing ETF's NAV is twice as expensive as the accumulating ETF's NAV.

The only differences between those ETFs seem to be the assets under management (AUM) and the inception dates. What may explain the huge differences in NAV? What are the consequences for buy-and-hold / long-term strategies? Should the gap decrease in the long run?