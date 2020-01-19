0

Which is better CRISIL 5 or CRISIL 1. Problem arises when PAYTM MONEY shows under top rated funds with CRISIL 5...but CRISIL rates funds 1 to 5, 1 being the best performer. I am confused?

|improve this question
New contributor
Dipsankar Maity is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Dipsankar Maity is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.