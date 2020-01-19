I invest in the S&P 500 from the UK.

I am trying to calculate what my investment pot will be in 25 years, adjusting for inflation.

Unfortunately, my calculations point me towards an abysmal inflation-adjusted return of 1.26% -- I must be doing something wrong.

I have taken historical data from 1928 to 2020 from Yahoo Finance and Bank of England:

S&P 500 Average Return (Since 1928):

5.87% (17.57 climbs to 3,329.67 over 92 years)

GBP Average Inflation (Since 1928):

4.61% (£63.29 erodes to £1 over 92 years)

S&P 500 Return (UK Inflation Adjusted):

1.26% (5.87% - 4.61%)

Illustrative example:

If I wanted to retire in 25 years time, with £1,000,000 in my pension, I would need £740,000 today... I must have done something wrong here!