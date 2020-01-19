0

I invest in the S&P 500 from the UK.

I am trying to calculate what my investment pot will be in 25 years, adjusting for inflation.

Unfortunately, my calculations point me towards an abysmal inflation-adjusted return of 1.26% -- I must be doing something wrong.

I have taken historical data from 1928 to 2020 from Yahoo Finance and Bank of England:

S&P 500 Average Return (Since 1928):

5.87% (17.57 climbs to 3,329.67 over 92 years)

GBP Average Inflation (Since 1928):

4.61% (£63.29 erodes to £1 over 92 years)

S&P 500 Return (UK Inflation Adjusted):

1.26% (5.87% - 4.61%)

Illustrative example:

If I wanted to retire in 25 years time, with £1,000,000 in my pension, I would need £740,000 today... I must have done something wrong here!

1

The S&P 500 does not include dividends. You should check the S&P 500 Total Return Index.

From Wikipedia:

The average annual total return of the index, including dividends, since inception in 1926 has been 9.8%

This would give you roughly 5.2% annual real return, looking much better.

However, this is in USD. Apparently, one GPB was worth roughly 5 USD in 1926 and is now worth about 1.3USD. (Note: I am trying to read the values from the chart, maybe somebody has more precise values?)

Hence, your USD denominated S&P 500 would today buy 5/1.3=3.8 more GBP, giving you a total return in GBP of 11.4% nominal (6.8% real) if my quick math is right.

  • I don’t think your quick maths is right, because you’re calculating the real returns using the same average inflation rate for the GBP as you used for the USD, which can’t be right. – Mike Scott 13 mins ago

