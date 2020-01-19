Suppose I am planning on

withdrawing a large sum of money (say 1M) from my personal Vanguard account to my personal checking account (by wire), and then passing that money on to another of my personal checking accounts, again by wire, all in the same day.

Does this activity look suspicious at all to the banks? The reason is that I don't have the other account linked to Vangaurd, and I can't afford to wait for the other account to be fully linked.

Assume all accounts in question here are US domestic accounts owned by the same person.