Suppose I am planning on

  1. withdrawing a large sum of money (say 1M) from my personal Vanguard account to my personal checking account (by wire),
  2. and then passing that money on to another of my personal checking accounts, again by wire, all in the same day.

Does this activity look suspicious at all to the banks? The reason is that I don't have the other account linked to Vangaurd, and I can't afford to wait for the other account to be fully linked.

Assume all accounts in question here are US domestic accounts owned by the same person.

  • Someone might notice something, but there's no cash involved, and all the accounts are in your name... the cops certainly won't bang on your door next week!! – RonJohn 25 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Should I expect the transfers to complete smoothly (can't afford to spend a week resolving account freeze and miss a contractual deadline)? Or should I negotiate an extension and play it safe and wait for the other account to get linked fully? – Kun 12 mins ago
  • Wire transfers usually clear within 24 hours. Thus, you're looking at a minimum of 48 hours. To be honest, though, I think your bank's branch manager would gladly answer these questions, and maybe even help ensure that there are no bumps in the road. – RonJohn 4 mins ago

