Hello so I just dreamed this genius idea of selling mystery boxes - how doable is it? I know most online stores forbid it so I'm willing to create my own - also support only my country which is Bulgaria. I also will support only Skrill deposits. I may also use something like Google Sites to embed my site on. I'll also probably limit sales since I'll be the only person packing and sending these stuff. Additionally - I think I'll put a huge sign on top of the site stating it's rather a donation than investment in a good will to enlighten people the truth of gambling and also the fact that I'm broke AF. On a fist glance it seems like an easy profit but maybe there is some legislation issues and my site would be taken down easily.

What are the rules for this kind of endeavour?

  • 1. There are very few experts on Bulgarian law here. 2. This is Personal Finance, not Business Finance. – The Photon 1 hour ago
  • @ThePhoton Should I change tags? – AnArrayOfFunctions 1 hour ago
  • As for the prospects for your idea, consider whether you would spend 20 lev (or any amount at all) on a "mystery box" from some nobody on the Internet. – The Photon 1 hour ago
  • @ThePhoton I would make my site fancy - there are all sort of dummy dumbs. I'm only afraid someone would know my address and get me haha. – AnArrayOfFunctions 1 hour ago

