I have an account at Binance and have bought a bit crypto currency there for testing. Now I want to change it back into swiss francs and withdraw it to my regular bank account. I have mainly bitcoins and tether at Binance. My account there is not verified and it seems I can sell coins to cash only with a verified account. Nevertheless I should be able transfer the crypto to other wallets/websites/exchanges and change it maybe there into CHF.

Could you help me to find the cheapest way to withdraw my money? I don't want to pay too much exchange fees and want to reduce the number of required currency exchanges.

Thank you very much!