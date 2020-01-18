I'm studying an article about High-frequency trading. I'm very new at financial market so maybe my question is very simple.
In the article writers said "The agent quotes the bid price...". What's the meaning of "quotes the bid price" for a trader?
Stack Exchange network consists of 175 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
I'm studying an article about High-frequency trading. I'm very new at financial market so maybe my question is very simple.
In the article writers said "The agent quotes the bid price...". What's the meaning of "quotes the bid price" for a trader?