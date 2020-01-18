Is it normal that traders buy and sell options of the same stock on the same day multiple times? For example, in an event of a positive earnings release, the CALL options were bought and then sold it after an increase in a few hours. A negative news came out, bought another PUT option contract and sold it in the next hours?

Are there any regulations from the SEC for such type of option trading? Is there any special license from SEC or online brokers like TDAmeritrade needed to trade options on a day to day basis?