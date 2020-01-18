The following is the chart for AAPL for 1/17/2020. There were two dips before 1:15 PM and at 1:15 PM, the stock went up to close higher. I speculate that the reason behind the surge is the news that came out at 1:15 PM.

Do Analysts follow any patterns when they announce news (positive or negative)? For example, they would like to release a positive news when the stock is flat or down? Or negative news when the stock is going higher. In this case of the news, how do we confirm that this news is not fake. If this is not fake, should not it have come from Apple company itself and not Morgan Stanley? Do the exchange or brokers control what type of activity should be traded? For example, run all the BUYs and then SELLs so the graph follow a pattern? There is a pattern in this graph. There are two dips before 1:15 PM, then after the news the stock went up. In a scenario like this, do the brokers control whether to execute BUYs or SELLs and what volume? For example, a positive news came out so all the large BUYs need to be executed right away.