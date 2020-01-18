The following are the charts from Google and Yahoo Finance for the AAPL stock.

A few questions regarding the chart and the prices:

The Google chart shows the price of 316.49 at 9:30 AM while Yahoo shows 315.78. What is the reason behind this discrepancy? Does a stock enters the Market with it's pre-market price? In this case the pre-market price was 316.27 at 9:29 AM and enters the market at 9:30 AM with the same price? Or it can be the price after the first trade at 9:30 AM? The Previous Close for AAPL stock was at 315.24. Did the price increase from 315.24 to 316.49 happen when the traders bought more stocks after and pre market? Does NASDAQ Futures indicate those trades? In this case NASDAQ Futures should show high. Does the 3.49 price increase is calculated from the previous close on 3/16/2020 which is 315.24? Is there a free chart like Yahoo Chart that shows the streaming traders activity of buying and selling?

Google Chart:

Yahoo Chart: