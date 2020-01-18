0

I have a multi vendor e-commerce website where I sell goods from 3rd party vendors. When an item is sold on my website, the money is stored in my bank account. Monthly, I transfer money earned to the vendors bank account (since it's their money, I just store it). The vendors pay my business $300 per week to sell their items online. What would money in my bank being held for a vendor be classified as? Would I have to count that as my income and pay taxes on it, or just pay income tax on the $300 that the vendor pays me? When I pay the vendor would it be classified as an expense for me even though it is not technically my money? I also pay the vendor's expenses (ie. printing,shipping) per order out of their money earned in my account.

|improve this question
New contributor
Brooke Henry is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Brooke Henry is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.