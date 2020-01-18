I have a multi vendor e-commerce website where I sell goods from 3rd party vendors. When an item is sold on my website, the money is stored in my bank account. Monthly, I transfer money earned to the vendors bank account (since it's their money, I just store it). The vendors pay my business $300 per week to sell their items online. What would money in my bank being held for a vendor be classified as? Would I have to count that as my income and pay taxes on it, or just pay income tax on the $300 that the vendor pays me? When I pay the vendor would it be classified as an expense for me even though it is not technically my money? I also pay the vendor's expenses (ie. printing,shipping) per order out of their money earned in my account.