I have gotten myself into trouble with credit card debt, $XX,XXXX. Never been very good with money, three cards decided to hand me stupid limits and now they're all maxed. The only upside is I'm propped up by good income.

I'm finally tired of the cycle. I called all three cards and had them freeze, hold or invalidate the cards. They all went in the shredder as well. Is there anything more I can do? Something irreversible by me until all debt is gone? Or is it just willpower from here out?