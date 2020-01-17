1

With a credit card, are you obliged to pay the statement balance or the current balance?

For the period ending Jan 12th I have a statement balance of $200 (payment due Jan 30th), on Jan 16th I received my annual cash-back reimbursement of $20. If I were to pay $180 to the credit card then my current balance would be $0. However, I would not have paid for all the expenses incurred during Dec 13th to Jan 12th window. I do not anticipate using this card further after this pay period, so I would like to avoid overpaying on the statement.

The bank associated with this credit card is Rogers Bank.

Am I required to pay $200 or $180 prior to the credit due date to avoid interest on this account?

|improve this question
  • "current balance" as in what you see when you log into the web site and it says "current balance"? – RonJohn 33 mins ago
  • If you charged $10,000 on your CC before end of a cycle and then got a $10,000 refunded on the same item in the new cycle, would you have to pay for it just cause the statement balance included the $10,000? I think not. – Viv 9 mins ago
0

If your current balance is $180, many banks won't let you pay $200. And, at any rate, from an obligation standpoint, a current balance of $180 means you owe $180, and once you've paid that off, you have no obligation. It doesn't matter if your statement says you owed $200 or $20,000; if the current balance is $180 you only need to pay $180. In other words: If you had a $200 balance, and you used $20 in rewards credits to reduce your balance to $180, you only need to pay $180 in order to reach a zero balance and fulfill your obligation to the bank.

The one partial caveat to this comes into play if you're carrying a balance from month to month and are only concerned with making the minimum payment in a specific month. If you are redeeming rewards credits towards your balance, most banks will not consider that as paid against the minimum - you still need to pay the entire minimum payment by the due date on the bill in order to satisfy the bank's requirement for a minimum payment. So if you have a large enough balance that you have a $200 minimum payment and you apply $20 in rewards, you still need to pay $200 that month.

Of course, as with all things related to credit cards, the official answer is: look at your cardholder agreement and call the bank if you want 100% confirmation on your responsibilities.

|improve this answer
0

(At this moment, you're required to pay $0. Of course, they'll hit you with late fees, and then collections, and maybe a lawsuit. Then you're required to pay $10,000. But we'll ignore that reductio ad absurdum.)

Since the cash back credit was issued after the statement was generated, I would pay the $200 - $20 = $180.

Log into the Rogers web site and verify that's your balance, though...

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.