With a credit card, are you obliged to pay the statement balance or the current balance?
For the period ending Jan 12th I have a statement balance of $200 (payment due Jan 30th), on Jan 16th I received my annual cash-back reimbursement of $20. If I were to pay $180 to the credit card then my current balance would be $0. However, I would not have paid for all the expenses incurred during Dec 13th to Jan 12th window. I do not anticipate using this card further after this pay period, so I would like to avoid overpaying on the statement.
The bank associated with this credit card is Rogers Bank.
Am I required to pay $200 or $180 prior to the credit due date to avoid interest on this account?