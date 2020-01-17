If your current balance is $180, many banks won't let you pay $200. And, at any rate, from an obligation standpoint, a current balance of $180 means you owe $180, and once you've paid that off, you have no obligation. It doesn't matter if your statement says you owed $200 or $20,000; if the current balance is $180 you only need to pay $180. In other words: If you had a $200 balance, and you used $20 in rewards credits to reduce your balance to $180, you only need to pay $180 in order to reach a zero balance and fulfill your obligation to the bank.

The one partial caveat to this comes into play if you're carrying a balance from month to month and are only concerned with making the minimum payment in a specific month. If you are redeeming rewards credits towards your balance, most banks will not consider that as paid against the minimum - you still need to pay the entire minimum payment by the due date on the bill in order to satisfy the bank's requirement for a minimum payment. So if you have a large enough balance that you have a $200 minimum payment and you apply $20 in rewards, you still need to pay $200 that month.

Of course, as with all things related to credit cards, the official answer is: look at your cardholder agreement and call the bank if you want 100% confirmation on your responsibilities.