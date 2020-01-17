Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 14 mins ago.

I’m not 100% sure this will be deemed to be on topic but here goes.

I am in the U.K., and fairly often I will receive a phone call that starts with a short silence, then a woman’s voice that is a recorded message, but clearly made to make you think it’s a real person. She says “Hello? This is name and I’m calling from company. I understand you’ve recently had an accident, is that correct?”

If you answer you then get put through to a (usually) foreign sounding agent. I don’t know where the call goes from there as I just usually waste their time a bit by making up a ridiculous injury and they end up hanging up.

Now here’s my question: The recorded message varies with name and company, and sometimes the words are slightly different, but I am 99% sure it’s the same voice every time, so who is it? Is it software generated and everyone is using the same software? If so, it’s extremely realistic and the tone and everything is very accurate. If it’s a real person, does she know her voice is being used this way, and how did it come about? Are all these calls basically being placed by the same (presumably) scammers who just recorded a load of slightly different variations of the same message?