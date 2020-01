I have a question relating to avoiding investment taxes as compared to maximizing tax free grown in a Roth IRA.

Suppose you have:

$10000 in a Roth IRA

$10000 in a taxable brokerage account

and your desired asset allocation is:

50% S&P 500 ETF

50% bond ETF

Are you better off putting the S&P 500 ETF in the Roth IRA to maximize the tax free gains over the long haul?

Or are you better off putting the bond ETF in the Roth IRA to avoid income taxes on bond investment gains?