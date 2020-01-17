0

Today I got a cold call from an alleged representative of Saikyo Sakura Assets offering me a trading opportunity. At first I was very skeptical as this raised several red flags, but I am also interested in the opportunity. Now I want to find out if this is a scam or legit business. I am (at this point) not concerned with the actual opportunity they suggest.

I value your personal opinion, but please also provide evidence for your claims (scam vs. legit). Personal experience with the company counts, of course. In the following I share the results of my previous research:

Positive (legit business)

  • The man was friendly and patient. He did not push me towards a decision. He asked me to do my own research on the company and the opportunity they suggest and sent me additional information via email.

  • When I asked where he got my contact information from (name and phone number), he gave me the name of the list broker (Experian).

  • A Google search for "Saikyo Sakura Assets" (also combined with "cold call", "scam" and "fraud") returns about 134.000 results, among them press releases by the company and a listing on Crunchbase, but no reports on cold calls or fraudulent behavior (at least not on the first three pages that I checked).

  • The company has a sound website and active LinkedIn and Twitter profiles.

Negative (scam)

Please help me to make an informed decision. Thank you!

|improve this question
New contributor
user93313 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

If you had a 50%+ roi trading opportunity, would your first response be to patiently ring up strangers and sell it to them?

Big hedge funds fight each other to outrun the S&P by a few percentage points. Ray Dalio's pure Alpha Fund, which is literally closed to new investors has gained an annualized 12.5%. Think about that for a second. Someone with a (most likely) legitimate edge that is < 1/4(!) of what is being attempted to be sold to you here doesn't even accept new customers.

All you ever need to know about propositions like this is these type of comparisons. People with money printing products 4x+ better than the best competition don't share them with anyone period, let alone trawl through the phone book cold calling civilians about them.

Your Answer

user93313 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.