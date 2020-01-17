Today I got a cold call from an alleged representative of Saikyo Sakura Assets offering me a trading opportunity. At first I was very skeptical as this raised several red flags, but I am also interested in the opportunity. Now I want to find out if this is a scam or legit business. I am (at this point) not concerned with the actual opportunity they suggest.

I value your personal opinion, but please also provide evidence for your claims (scam vs. legit). Personal experience with the company counts, of course. In the following I share the results of my previous research:

Positive (legit business)

The man was friendly and patient. He did not push me towards a decision. He asked me to do my own research on the company and the opportunity they suggest and sent me additional information via email.

When I asked where he got my contact information from (name and phone number), he gave me the name of the list broker (Experian).

A Google search for "Saikyo Sakura Assets" (also combined with "cold call", "scam" and "fraud") returns about 134.000 results, among them press releases by the company and a listing on Crunchbase, but no reports on cold calls or fraudulent behavior (at least not on the first three pages that I checked).

The company has a sound website and active LinkedIn and Twitter profiles.

Negative (scam)

It sounds too good to be true (expected ROI 50%+).

I checked the website of the Financial Services Agency of The Japanese Government. They provide lists of "licensed (registered) Financial Institutions" (positive) as well as a list of "'Cold Calling' Non-Registered and/or Non-Authorized Entities" (negative). I found the company in neither of the lists.

Please help me to make an informed decision. Thank you!