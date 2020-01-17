I come from a cryptocurrency background (Bitcoin etc.). I have no idea how stocks work and how to invest into stocks.

In cryptocurrencies for example, I am in full control my assets (private key) and can view my assets on public directories (block explorers). I purchase cryptocurrencies through exchanges and can withdraw them to my own wallet. To me, this is simple and straight forward.

Can someone please explain how stocks works with blockchain analogies? Where can I buy stocks? Are there exchanges for that? Can I purchase stocks through my bank? Where can I store my stocks? What happens if my bank goes bankrupt? Are my stocks gone when my bank goes bankrupt? Can I transfer stocks to another place? Where can I see how much stock I own? Can I print out something like a proof of ownership? Is there something like a block explorer for stocks? Can I give a stock to a friend or family member as a gift? Can own a fraction of a stock? (Like 1/100 of Berkshire Hathaway). Are my stocks accessible to me when I move to another country? What about ETFs?

As you can see, I have absolutely no clue how stocks work. This might seem odd, but I guess the future generations will have similar questions. Thank you.