I come from a cryptocurrency background (Bitcoin etc.). I have no idea how stocks work and how to invest into stocks.

In cryptocurrencies for example, I am in full control my assets (private key) and can view my assets on public directories (block explorers). I purchase cryptocurrencies through exchanges and can withdraw them to my own wallet. To me, this is simple and straight forward.

Can someone please explain how stocks works with blockchain analogies? Where can I buy stocks? Are there exchanges for that? Can I purchase stocks through my bank? Where can I store my stocks? What happens if my bank goes bankrupt? Are my stocks gone when my bank goes bankrupt? Can I transfer stocks to another place? Where can I see how much stock I own? Can I print out something like a proof of ownership? Is there something like a block explorer for stocks? Can I give a stock to a friend or family member as a gift? Can own a fraction of a stock? (Like 1/100 of Berkshire Hathaway). Are my stocks accessible to me when I move to another country? What about ETFs?

As you can see, I have absolutely no clue how stocks work. This might seem odd, but I guess the future generations will have similar questions. Thank you.

Where can I buy stocks?

At any registered broker.

Are there exchanges for that?

ULTIMATELY yes, but exchanges do not deal with small fish that are not investment banks. That is what brokers are for.

Can I purchase stocks through my bank?

How should we know? This depends on your jurisdiction AND YOUR BANK. Even when allowed some may not offer broker services.

Where can I store my stocks?

They lie in your depot through the broker.

What happens if my bank goes bankrupt?

They actually lie in your depot through the broker, but the depot is a special "holding" bank that does nothing else than manage stocks in amny jurisdictions, and when this is not the case it is still segregated - i.e. customer funds are not intermingled with company funds by law and do not follow bankrupty proceedings (i.e. your stocks are your own). Ther are procedures in place to give you access to them if the broker goes bankrupt.

Are my stocks gone when my bank goes bankrupt?

Totally redundant to the last querstion.

Can I transfer stocks to another place?

Yes. Ask your NEW broker to handle this. It involves some paperwork. Cross country this is more complex but all this is SOP (Standard operating procedure).

Where can I see how much stock I own?

What do you think? This is 2010 - EVERY BROKER HAS A WEBSITE.

Can I print out something like a proof of ownership?

No. You can print out what you want, but in a time of photoshop that is not a proof of ownership in a legal sense. You still would need to go to court.

Is there something like a block explorer for stocks?

No.

Can I give a stock to a friend or family member as a gift?

OBVIOUSLY yes.

Can own a fraction of a stock?

No. That said, most stocks are not hundreds of thousands of dollars - you msut be quite bankrupt to hve to handle 1/10th of a stock.

Are my stocks accessible to me when I move to another country?

Same as your bank account.

What about ETFs?

If this is an IQ test please head over to google or investorpedia. Engough questions answered.

As you can see, I have absolutely no clue how stocks work.

And no clue about google?

