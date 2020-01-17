0

I moved out from home to another state and purchased an auto insurance policy in my name for my vehicle, paid for the 6 months upfront. Previously it was insured under my parents' policy. I set the start date for my policy about a couple weeks out, and before I even informed my parents to cancel the existing coverage, I was in an accident and the vehicle was declared a total loss.

My questions are: Should I inform my auto insurance agent of the total loss? Am I obligated to do so, or can I just call some day and tell them I just bought a new vehicle and want to change the coverage?

|improve this question
New contributor
user13232774 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

user13232774 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.