I moved out from home to another state and purchased an auto insurance policy in my name for my vehicle, paid for the 6 months upfront. Previously it was insured under my parents' policy. I set the start date for my policy about a couple weeks out, and before I even informed my parents to cancel the existing coverage, I was in an accident and the vehicle was declared a total loss.

My questions are: Should I inform my auto insurance agent of the total loss? Am I obligated to do so, or can I just call some day and tell them I just bought a new vehicle and want to change the coverage?