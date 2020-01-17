I live in Canada and I have Japanese credit card. Then I need to put postal card but I cannot How can I put Japanese postal code on Canadian site?
Sometimes 000000 will work. You may have to contact your bank, but you're probably also better off getting a Canadian account for use locally. – ceejayoz 1 hour ago
Because you're buying something online, and need to enter the billing address (which is in Japan)? – RonJohn 49 mins ago
Ron John Yes, I need to enter my credit card info and postal code – user93305 22 mins ago