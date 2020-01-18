Apple has so much cash. It really doesn’t have to raise additional capital yet every single year it issues new common stock. Why is that?
6Where are you seeing Apple issuing stock? They've been issuing debt and using it to buy back stock. – D Stanley yesterday
@DStanley why debt when they have so much cash? Is it because they'd have to first repatriate the cash and pay taxes on it? – RonJohn yesterday
@RonJohn Partly, and partly because they can borrow money for next to nothing. – D Stanley yesterday
Apple offers share options as an incentive for its employees. When the employees exercise the options, the shares have to come from somewhere.