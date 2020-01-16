I have following scenario of washsale ? Can someone please help me if wash sale will apply to me in any case ? I knwo for three trades i made in Dec 2019 has wash sale but is covered with profit I made oon 12/16/19. So basically i had net profit in 2019. However I am not sure of what to do for the loss I made on 01/16/2020.

TGT traded on 12/17/19 with a loss of $7.5 ( qty 250)

TGT traded on 12/20/19 with a loss of $26 ( qty 200)

TGT traded on 12/26/19 with a PROFIT of $98 ( qty 200)

in year 2020 ---

TGT traded on 01/16/2020 with loss of $23.90 ( qty 150)

** All of these are day trades ( bought and sold same day). **