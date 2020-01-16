0

I have following scenario of washsale ? Can someone please help me if wash sale will apply to me in any case ? I knwo for three trades i made in Dec 2019 has wash sale but is covered with profit I made oon 12/16/19. So basically i had net profit in 2019. However I am not sure of what to do for the loss I made on 01/16/2020.

TGT traded on 12/17/19 with a loss of $7.5 ( qty 250)

TGT traded on 12/20/19 with a loss of $26 ( qty 200)

TGT traded on 12/26/19 with a PROFIT of $98 ( qty 200)

in year 2020 ---

TGT traded on 01/16/2020 with loss of $23.90 ( qty 150)

** All of these are day trades ( bought and sold same day). **

  • 2
    You need to specify if these "trades" are buys or sells. IF they are all sells then there is no wash sale (provide that there were no buys in the 30 days before or after) – D Stanley 1 hour ago
  • 2
    "Traded" means what? If you owned 800 shares of TGT and sold those shares off in 4 trades on different dates, there are no wash sales. If you bought replacement shares within 30 days before or after realizing a loss, you have a wash sale situation. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago
  • @Prakash My guess is that on each of the three days you trade TGT you both bought the stock and then sold the stock. Do I have that right? – Bob 1 hour ago
  • @Bob , Yes all of these were intraday trades ( so bought and sold same day ) . Sorry i forgot to mention. – Prakash 54 mins ago

