This question already has answers here: eBay buyer wants to send me $700 for shipping to Malaysia - Scam (2 answers) Closed 58 mins ago .

I am selling some Adidas sneakers on eBay because they’re a size too big. This will be my first time selling anything on eBay.

The original price is $94 CAD and i’m selling them for $70 excluding shipping.

Today someone just offered to pay for $450 for these shoes. Do you think that’s legit ? I don’t really know how these things work so i’m not sure and I don’t think anyone would pay that much money on simple sneakers. Someone else offered to pay $75 which i am willing to accept.

What should I do?