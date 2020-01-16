Work were throwing away a bunch of boxes full of e-waste and I was able to take them for free. I have started selling the items on Ebay and getting paid through Paypal. I believe the max total turnover would be $5500 (not profit excluding Postage and etc) when I sell everything and was wondering what happens in tax time and what responsibilities I face in regards to declaring and or paying income tax on this ?

This isn't a common thing and might never happen again so I don't believe I should have to pay tax as I am not running a business. If someone could help me out that would be great.

Thanks !