Sister graduated at a univ. in Ontario, Canada in 2016. She opted out of the student union's health insurance as my husband's covered her. She chased the student union for refunds in 2017 and 2018, but they never replied usefully. Because she's been too polite and I don't want this to worsen her suicidal ideation, I'm taking over. I wrote the Uni President in 2019. Then student union acknowledged they got her opt-out request, but replied

We can't refund you just because we have no record of you getting an opt-out refund, because we don't handle refunds or collect proof of refunds for our health plan. We just handle the receipt of opt-out requests, and forward them to the plan liaison. Insurer 1 was the insurance liaison that had to retain proof of the refund. If you already got refunded, we wouldn't know, just like if current students asked for opt-out refunds. We have to rely on Insurer 1 and when we asked for you, they replied that the account has been closed and they can't prove if you got refunded or not.

Insurer 1 replied

Your student union would have refunded you. But we no longer administer the plan, and we sent all of the refund information to the new administrator. They are responsible for retaining it. We can no longer access the bank account where the funds were withdrawn anymore, so we cannot know if you got refunded or not.

Then I emailed Insurer 2, but they replied

Insurer 1's answer is wrong. We never got records of opt-outs before we became the new administrator. There was no reason for anyone to provide us that information. Insurers just receive information on students covered by the plan, not students who have opted out.

My questions