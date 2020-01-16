i made transfer with missing 1 number in IBAN so its invalid but the money never back into my account. In fact when my bank made correspondence, it is said that the money in credited to individual and this individual doesn't give authorization for the bank to debit the account back. In the first place how come the bank can add 1 number to the invalid IBAN, are they allow to do that? What are my options now? Do filing a police report easy in Italy, anyone ever filed it?