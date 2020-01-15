Background: I'm 37 and work in the U.S. I have a gross income ~100k, a 401k funded to the legal limit, a Roth IRA funded to the legal limit, and a regular investment account. The 401k has most of the money; the other two are more recent.

I'm rebalancing my portfolio. This is the first time I've done so across multiple account types, which is the impetus for this question.

My intended asset allocation is something like: 25% large-cap stock, 25% small-cap stock, 25% international stock, 25% cash and bonds; of the latter, six months expenses is cash (in an online high-yield savings account), the rest bonds. Optionally, 5-10% in REITs, dividend-focused stocks, or something similar (I'm unsure which category these should count as; I might ask in a separate question). All investments are index funds when possible.

My three investment accounts have different tax structures, so: