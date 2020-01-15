I forgot to tell my banker that I wanted to make a down payment on my auto loan. According to my banker, the interest rate wouldn't have changed from the lower principal, only my monthly minimum payments will be higher due to this. This part is inconsequential to me: I plan on paying it down aggressively anyway.

Are there any unfavorable side effects from making the down payment as just a regular lump sum payment to the loan instead of actually reducing the principal of the loan? Is it worth re-doing the loan properly with the down payment?