From the question you can probably tell I have not traded options before. My question is essentially this scenario. Lets say I buy an CALL options contract for a certain stock, probably for 100 shares, and the price rises substantially. Lets also suppose that I do not have the capital to actually buy 100 shares of this stock even if the price rises (take AMZN for example, that would be incredibly expensive). If that stock rises in value such that buying the 100 shares at the original strike price and then selling would make me money, can you realize that profit without actually buying the shares on margin? Is there an "auto buy/sell" option, pardon the pun?