Question: I notified my property mgmt company more than 30 days I was moving out. Moved out 12/17/19, lease ended 12/31/19. I was told via email that I was still responsible for my full december rent which I paid, and I would receive my deposit along with my prorated rent refund since I moved out prior to December 31. Now I'm being told something different. But their email clearly states I will receive a refund for the days not used for rent. December rent paid in full. Please help.

Thanks Lisa