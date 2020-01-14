Context

I am a alien living in the UK (England, more precisely). I have right to permanent residency, (so) I benefit from the NHS.

As background for those not familiar with the UK, all health expenses are paid for by the (tax-funded) National Health Service (NHS). So you go to the NHS, you pay nothing out of your pocket. The same to the hospital, if you call an ambulance, etc.

I have stumbled upon some Private Health Insurance documentation. In their disclaimer, they state that (not like-for-like copy-past, but you'll get the gist of it):

Significant Limitations: the services of a GP or dental GP,

sight testing

pregnancy and childbirth

any dental conditions not involving in-patient oro-surgical operation

health screening, routine monitoring, allergy testing or treatment […] Significant Exclusions Accidents or emergency admission

Treatment of chronic conditions

HIV/AIDS

Sleep disorder

Organ transplant

Treatment arising from […] war, civil disorder, riots.

My understanding is that the rest (going to the GP, visits to the A&E, dentist check-up) is covered by the NHS (well, I believe it costs £25–50/visit for dental care).

Question

My very naive first reaction is why pay £900/year (childless couple in their 30s, £250/year excess, full cancer cover) for something that doesn't pay for neither the daily stuff nor the big ones (that would be free anyway through the NHS?)?

Thus, I wonder what is the point of a private healthcare insurance in the UK if they don't cover extra-ordinary events or things that aren't covered by the NHS?

In other words, in which case would be a private health insurance worth it? (Or at least "actionable", the worthiness depending on each personal risk aversion)