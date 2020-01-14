2

Context

I am a alien living in the UK (England, more precisely). I have right to permanent residency, (so) I benefit from the NHS.

As background for those not familiar with the UK, all health expenses are paid for by the (tax-funded) National Health Service (NHS). So you go to the NHS, you pay nothing out of your pocket. The same to the hospital, if you call an ambulance, etc.

I have stumbled upon some Private Health Insurance documentation. In their disclaimer, they state that (not like-for-like copy-past, but you'll get the gist of it):

Significant Limitations:

  • the services of a GP or dental GP,
  • sight testing
  • pregnancy and childbirth
  • any dental conditions not involving in-patient oro-surgical operation
  • health screening, routine monitoring, allergy testing or treatment

[…]

Significant Exclusions

  • Accidents or emergency admission
  • Treatment of chronic conditions
  • HIV/AIDS
  • Sleep disorder
  • Organ transplant
  • Treatment arising from […] war, civil disorder, riots.

My understanding is that the rest (going to the GP, visits to the A&E, dentist check-up) is covered by the NHS (well, I believe it costs £25–50/visit for dental care).

Question

My very naive first reaction is why pay £900/year (childless couple in their 30s, £250/year excess, full cancer cover) for something that doesn't pay for neither the daily stuff nor the big ones (that would be free anyway through the NHS?)?

Thus, I wonder what is the point of a private healthcare insurance in the UK if they don't cover extra-ordinary events or things that aren't covered by the NHS?

In other words, in which case would be a private health insurance worth it? (Or at least "actionable", the worthiness depending on each personal risk aversion)

Note: I believe my poor knowledge of UK health system is the reason I can't really see the point. But my question assumes there is something I don't understand. (There must be a value somewhere, otherwise they wouldn't sell such insurance, would they?).
In addition, I have to ability/possibility to come back to my western-European home-country where I can still benefit from subsidised healthcare (should NHS waiting time be too long).

  • 1
    It's a very good question. I believe the main benefits would be speed of treatment, comfort and choice of facilities. But I will leave it up to better-informed people to answer… – marktristan 26 mins ago

