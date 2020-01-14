0

I am currently a graduate student in India, who is a little concerned about his financial stability after the graduation, so decided to start investing some of his scholarship/stipend in Mutual Funds, this new year.

First, when I googled for modes of investment, the first few results were like Stock Market, Mutual Funds, Bank FDs, Real Estate, Gold/Silver. As far as my understanding is, investment in Stock Market requires a lot of effort (to continually watch the prices, etc) and also involves high risk.

I next turned to Mutual Funds. Most of the articles that I read, convinced me that Mutual Funds are low effort, stable option to invest money in and that today there are plenty of schemes where I could invest in some Equity/Debt/Hybrid Funds. I decided to go with this option.

Now, while I was going through schemes, there were far more options than I could understand, with my little knowledge of Mutual Funds. I told myself that I can start investing a little amount in some scheme and see how it goes, to learn from it or otherwise I will always be stuck in this learning curve.

So, I ended up investing a little amount in some Tax Saver Plan which consisted of 4 ELSS schemes investing 25% of my amount in each of them. Before, I made the final payment they asked me if I want one-time investment or a SIP (they said that SIP is recommended for this plan). Being a newbie, I chose SIP, because my understanding of SIP was that if I am investing, say $X in this plan, then the Fund Managers themselves will divide this $X into some parts like $X/12 and keep investing $X/12 in each month. So, I finalized this investment.

Meanwhile, I am reading articles/watching videos about ELSS funds, SIPs and everything. Now that I understand them better, I realized that I have made a lot of mistakes and hence can someone please help with these few questions:

  1. I am not an income tax payer but this plan is "Tax Savings Pack" consisting of ELSS schemes. So am I even eligible to invest in these schemes?

  2. Now that I have a better understanding of SIPs, I realized that I have to pay $X each month. And besides, ELSS schemes have a lock-in period of 3 years. So I am really confused now if I should continue with the SIP or just stop it and let that current money sit-in for 3 years?

  3. As per my understanding, wouldn't it be better if I instead invest in some other plan because this plan is particularly geared towards saving income tax?

New contributor
kishlaya is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

kishlaya is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.