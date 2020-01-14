0

A friend of mine want to buy a car but do not have the money for it.

Instead of him going to a bank and borrowing the money to buy the car, I was thinking of maybe taking some cash from my bank account (that is currently only earning 2% a year) and loaning him the money.

To secure the loan, would it be possible to take the car as a collateral?

  • A) If something go wrong, what would stop him from selling the car to someone else and not reimburse me?
  • B) Will this collateral be registered in a database somewhere so the car cannot be resell before me being paid?
  • C) If he stop paying me, at which moment I can legally take back the car?
  • D) Do I need to pay a bailiff or I can go myself take back the car?
  • E) Can I force him to take a 2-sided insurance policy (to protect the collateral) and how this can be enforced?

I know that's a lot of question, but unfortunately not a lot of resource is available on Google about this. Maybe you can refer me a website or a book talking on the subject.

Thank you

PS: I live in Canada

