I read on https://pymex.com/en/noticias/peru/como-funciona-la-devolucion-del-igv-para-turistas-en-el-peru/:

The refund will be made regarding the acquisitions of goods that are made in the establishments qualified by the Sunat as those whose acquisitions give right to the return of the General Tax on Sales to tourists, which must be in the regime of good taxpayers and register in the registry that for this purpose implements the Sunat.

How can one know if an establishment is qualified by the Sunat as those whose acquisitions give right to the return of the General Tax on Sales to tourists in Peru?