I recently retired at 57 after 36 years with the same employer. I live pretty frugally and my pension is $90K covers all my normal living expenses. I have approximately $2M in retirement savings most of which is in taxable 401K or IRA accounts invested relatively aggressively. I don't expect to need to make taxable distributions any time in the near future. I have considered taking a taxable distribution each year to increase my taxable income to just below my next marginal tax bracket and reinvesting that money in a taxable account. My concern is that if I wait until I am required to take a required minimum distribution at 70+, the account will have grown significantly and the RDM would be taxed at a significantly higher rate. Also concerned the recent tax rate cuts will be gone. Any recommendations on others may deal with this situation?

You should consider the option of converting a chunk into a Roth account every year (instead of into a taxable account).

The (small) disadvantage is that it is basically 'stuck' for five years; the advantage is that any further gains are tax-free.

