0

I'm a programmer and the company I work for reimburses gym expenses. This is being taxable, so I end up not getting back the full amount I spent.

I'm trying to understand page 34 of the IR Employer Guide, where it says Benefit allowances are taxable, but "the taxable value of the benefit is the difference between the market value of the benefit provided, and any amount the employee pays".

Since the company reimburses the full amount I paid, there's no money on top of I paid and therefore the difference is zero, so no tax.

But I don't even know if gym reimbursement is a Benefit allowance, or a Reimbursing allowance (page 35) or if it is an allowance at all, or something else.

|improve this question
0

I think you've got this backwards. If you pay for something that your employer then reimburses you for, the amount you've paid in the end is 0. So you owe tax on the full value of the benefit.

If anything this would count as a "Benefit allowance" - it's certainly not a "Reimbursing allowance" which is defined as:

Reimbursing allowances are payments made to employees to compensate them for expenses they've incurred while doing their job, eg, mileage allowances, clothing allowances, tool money, meal allowances or overtime meal allowances.

But even that may be overthinking it. Benefit allowances are really there for things that the employer provides to you directly, not that you buy yourself. Regardless of the fact that you bought a gym membership with it, the money transferred is just the value of the gym membership so it's taxable as part of your salary.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.