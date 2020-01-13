My car just came from the inspection with a nice long list of repairs that have to be done to pass the main inspection for security (Hauptuntersuchung). The repairs sum up to something between 1500€ if only the absolut minimum is done up to 4000€ in the worst case for all (optional) repairs. The car is a Golf 5 from 2005 with nearly 220000 km and probably around 1500€-2000€.

From a financial viewpoint, is it wise to invest in the full repairs, only repair what is necessary, or buy a used car (2-5 years old, 50000-100000km, 8000€-10000€) and sell the old one, provided the funds are readily available?