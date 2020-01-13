1

My car just came from the inspection with a nice long list of repairs that have to be done to pass the main inspection for security (Hauptuntersuchung). The repairs sum up to something between 1500€ if only the absolut minimum is done up to 4000€ in the worst case for all (optional) repairs. The car is a Golf 5 from 2005 with nearly 220000 km and probably around 1500€-2000€.

From a financial viewpoint, is it wise to invest in the full repairs, only repair what is necessary, or buy a used car (2-5 years old, 50000-100000km, 8000€-10000€) and sell the old one, provided the funds are readily available?

    Does a car have to pass inspection to be sold? – mkennedy 1 hour ago
  • I think not necessarily. There are enough used car dealerships that world pay some bucks for it – Lehue 58 mins ago
  • Here are some of the related questions in case you can't see them: money.stackexchange.com/questions/46057/… money.stackexchange.com/questions/46925/… money.stackexchange.com/questions/60983/… – dwizum 49 mins ago
    @dwizum I found the last question, it is probably similar enough to close this question as a dublicate, though it seems the car in the question could run for some time longer. The other two seem to focus on buying (new vs used), but in my case it's more like investing in the car already there vs buying a used one. – Lehue 35 mins ago

