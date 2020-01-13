1

According to the NY Post, Meghan Markle is receiving free accommodations at the home of a Canadian billionaire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hiding out at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, whose close ties to the Clintons have created international controversy, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the owner of the multi-million dollar waterfront mansion near Victoria, British Columbia — the place where they plotted their shock exit from the royal family.

As Meghan is a US citizen, and considering the fair market value of staying in such a residence would easily be thousands of dollars per night. will Meghan be responsible for taxes to the IRS and CRA?

|improve this question
  • Wow NY Post, way to make a story out of nothing by adding "hiding out" and "international controversy" to a story whose facts are "some people stayed at someone's house". – DJClayworth 6 mins ago
2

In the US the giver of gifts has the gift-tax obligation if any exists, not the recipient. Even if letting them stay at the house was considered to be a gift it wouldn't be relevant to the IRS if the giver is Canadian.

I'm not familiar with gift-taxation in Canada.

|improve this answer
0

Canadian tax law is much simpler than the US. Canada does not have a "gift tax" either for the giver or the receiver, except for some very special cases.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.