According to the NY Post, Meghan Markle is receiving free accommodations at the home of a Canadian billionaire.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hiding out at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, whose close ties to the Clintons have created international controversy, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Harry and Meghan refused to reveal the owner of the multi-million dollar waterfront mansion near Victoria, British Columbia — the place where they plotted their shock exit from the royal family.

As Meghan is a US citizen, and considering the fair market value of staying in such a residence would easily be thousands of dollars per night. will Meghan be responsible for taxes to the IRS and CRA?