0

Personal info

I'm a single man in my mid thirties living in Spain. In 2019 I saved around 900€ per month on average after taxes. Most of that went to pay some one-time taxes and the rest to an emergency fund. Now I feel like my emergency fund is enough, so I would like to invest this extra money somehow.

Savings

I have an emergency fund of about 2 months of expenses. In the case I lost my job (not likely, but who knows what could happen) I have right to unemployment subsidy that would cover like 50-60% of my current monthly expenses, and that without considering I would cut some of them in case of unemployment. I'm a software developer so, given the current job market for those, I would expect to find a new job in less than two months.

Debt

I have a mortgage, 95k still to be paid at a fixed rate of 500€/month for almost 18 years. Interest is 2.1%. Early payments are free of charge.

Possible big expenses

  • I'd like to change windows on my appartment. I would expect this to be around 5k€. By doing this I would improve energetic efficiency of the house and expend less on heating/cooling.
  • I'm considering buying a parking spot in some garage. I own a car and currently park it on the street, but I started having some problems (car got hit a couple times while parked without any note of the hitter, someone stole one of the outside mirrors, etc). By the little research I made this could cost around 10k. Also, since this is considered real estate I could be able to add this to my mortgage, but I would need to talk to the bank first.

Future investments

Now I have to decide what to do with this monthly leftover money. I don't want it to be sitting on some bank account. I'm thinking about putting some fixed amount (400 or 500€) towards a fund to change the windows and put the rest into some kind of long term investment.

My gut tells me to pay the mortgage early, since I don't like debt at all, but I realize that could not be the best option for long term savings.

What would be the way to maximize the long term savings in this situation?

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.